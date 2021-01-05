Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SouthCrest Bank Completes the Purchase of Thomaston Branch from Colony Bank

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthCrest Bank, a division of SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG: PK), completed the purchase of the Thomaston, GA branch of Colony Bank on December 30th, 2020. As previously announced, the purchase included effectively all of the deposits associated with the branch and a select number of loans. As of December 31st, the transferred accounts were open and available at SouthCrest Bank.

Brian Schmitt, CEO of SouthCrest said, “I am excited to welcome our new customers in Thomaston and believe they will appreciate the fantastic service that the SouthCrest team has provided for over 50 years. I’d also like to thank the Colony team members who have joined SouthCrest to serve the Thomaston community with our team.”

ABOUT SOUTHCREST
SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over $630 million in assets as of September 30, 2020, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

Andy Borrmann
Chief Financial Officer
678.734.3505


