Hydrofarm Holdings Group to Participate at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- PETALUMA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading independent branded hydroponics company with a comprehensive distribution platform, today announced that its executive team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021. Hydrofarm’s discussion will begin at 10:30 AM ET.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading independent distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture, including high-intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For over 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects.

Contacts:

Media Contact
Cory Ziskind / ICR
(646) 277-1232
Cory.ziskind@icrinc.com

Investor Contact
Fitzhugh Taylor / ICR
ir@hydrofarm.com


