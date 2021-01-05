Kierra Butcher Sets the Global Stage to Raise Awareness about Miscarriage Home Birth Kits

Through social media, Kierra is one of the few who are openly talking about such a critical and sensitive issue.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kierra Butcher is pleased to announce she is helping to set the global stage of raising awareness about miscarriage home birth kits.Kierra Butcher is a digital artist, blogger, and social media influencer who shares and encourages stories of hope for those who have suffered from a miscarriage. She is passionate about helping women navigate life after loss, while raising awareness about the realities of the matter.In her most recent news, Kierra is making waves with her viral TikTok videos that show users how to prepare at home for a miscarriage . Since September, these videos have already garnered almost 2.3 million views, with more people watching every day.“The time during my own miscarriages was the loneliest time of my life,” says Kierra. “I had no one to turn to and my doctor simply sent me home with the advice that 'it's like a heavy period.’ I was left to my own devices to sort through the trauma and so I'm paying it forward to help another mama out - and hopefully help her find a little bit of closure during such a difficult time.”In addition to her social media videos, Kierra is also providing readers with a comprehensive Miscarriage Care Guide – completely free of charge to download. The Miscarriage Care Guide is designed to support other mothers and provide encouraging resources they can access while trying to determine how to proceed, step-by-step, during this painful time in their lives.Kierra’s free Miscarriage Care Guide is available on her Instagram page and on her website.Viewers of Kierra’s videos have expressed an incredible amount of gratitude for her bravery, indicating that with her support they were actually able to hold their babies in their hands to say a proper goodbye – a stark contrast to alternative methods. Others wish they had known about Kierra’s advice when they had their miscarriages, too.For more information about Kierra Butcher, or to view her informative and comforting blog articles, please see https://kierrabutcher.com . Readers are also invited to visit her Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/kierra_b_art/ About Kierra ButcherKierra Butcher’s mission is to unite and empower women to lift each other up after experiencing a miscarriage. Driven by her own experience with miscarriage, Kierra focuses on helping women not feel so alone in their journey and finding healing and accepting grief.