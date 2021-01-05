Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Dowd vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

5 January 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the December 31, 2020, retirement of Judge Robert G. Dowd Jr.

There are 17 applicants, of whom four report they are female and one reports being a minority applicant. Four are employed outside the St. Louis metropolitan area. Seven applicants work in the public sector, eight work in the private sector and two work in both. Of those in the private sector, two work in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, five are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 52.5 years.

Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all a vacancy’s applicants those it wishes to interview. Historically, names of those being considered for a judicial vacancy were not released to the public; effective September 2010, the Supreme Court of Missouri changed Rule 10 to permit the judicial commissions to release the names of those individuals being interviewed. For this vacancy, the commission announces it will interview all 17 applicants:

Thomas C. Clark II Peter W. Gullborg Kathleen S. Hamilton Susan Aylward Jotte Douglas W. King Joseph B. Kloecker Jr. Ellen S. Levy Jeffery T. McPherson Darrell E. Missey Michael W. Noble Eric S. Peterson David E. Roland Jason M. Sengheiser John P. Torbitzky David R. Truman M. Celeste Vossmeyer Carl M. Ward

The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday, January 14 and 15, 2021, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street in St. Louis. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines; they will not be available online. Under local health orders and Supreme Court of Missouri operational directives (under which the Eastern District currently is operating in Phase One), face masks or coverings will be required, as will social distancing.

The commission is expected to meet at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday, January 15, after interviews conclude, at the Eastern District to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

