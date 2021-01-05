Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two Offense: 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 6:53 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location and took property. When the victim, an employee, intervened, the suspect brandished a knife and cut the victim. The suspect then fled the scene with the property. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Monday, January 4, 2021, 50 year-old Danette Wade, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Theft Two.

