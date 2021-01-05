Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Robbery and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 1700 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a Robbery and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Saturday, December 26, 2020, in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 8:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim, inside a residential building, at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim while taking the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video link below:

https://youtu.be/QkctPAHm-bo

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for any crime committed in the District of Columbia.