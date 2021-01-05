FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT Installed Over Four Miles of Protected Bike Lanes in 2020

(WASHINGTON, DC) —Today, Mayor Bowser and the District Department of Transportation celebrate the completion of 4.15 miles of protected bike lanes in 2020, a record for the District. The new lanes expand the District’s protected bike network by over 30 percent, bringing the total to 16.6 miles

“Mayor Bowser challenged us to come up with big ideas to expand and improve the transportation network in the District, one of which is our goal to expand the protected bike lane network,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “I’m incredibly proud of the DDOT team for achieving this milestone and continuing their work to create a safe, connected bike lane network in the District.”

These protected bike lane projects are part of the Bowser Administration’s commitment to installing 20 miles of protected bike lanes by the end of 2022. Since January 2020, DDOT has completed several important protected bike lane projects including:

Irving Street (Crosstown Bike Lane) Warder Street NW to Harewood Street NE

4th Street SW/NW between Independence Avenue SW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

21st Street NW between G Street NW and Virginia Avenue NW

Brentwood Parkway, NE between Penn St. NE and Mount Olivet Road NE

With the completion of these lanes, the District has installed 94 miles of bike facilities since 2001, significantly expanding the multimodal transportation network in the nation’s capital.

A leader among bike-friendly cities in the United States, the District was recognized as the fourth most bikeable city in the country by PeopleforBikes earlier this year. The ranking, which is conducted annually, is based on an evaluation of 550 U.S. cities and assesses factors such as ridership level, system safety and bicycling network. In 2018, DC was named a “Gold” Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists.

For a complete list of the projects planned as part of the 20 X 22 initiative, please visit https://ddot.dc.gov/page/bicycle-lanes.

