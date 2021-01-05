Nathaniel Mell, Founder and CEO of Felt+Fat, Launches New Personal Website

Nate Mell, a Philadelphia entrepreneur and owner of trendy ceramics company, Felt and Fat, is pleased to announce the launch of his new personal website.

Nathaniel Mell, Felt+Fat Founder and CEO, announces the launch of his new personal website. The fine arts entrepreneur started his company in Philadelphia after completing his education at the Tyler School of Art at Temple University in 2014. Mell also worked at the world-renown Philadelphia Clay Studio previously before establishing Felt+Fat.

Felt+Fat is a ceramic design and manufacturing studio catering to both professional and at-home chefs. Before pursuing a career in ceramic design, Mell built his resume up through experiences that included working in a variety of media such as glass, metal, wood, and mold-making.

“I took one ceramics class in college my senior year, and I realized ceramics was like media that there’s this immediacy, you can get your foot in the door, and all you need is to be able to get it hot. You can find a kiln on Craigslist for a couple of hundred dollars, and anyone can work with ceramics pretty quickly and make something. It might not be good looking at first, but it could be interesting,” said Nate Mell.

For Mell, the journey for Felt+Fat began when he was a server at a restaurant called ‘Fork’ in Old City in Philadelphia. Their chief at the time, Eli Kulp, came to Mell with the opportunity to design a beautiful line of plates for his now award-winning restaurant ‘High Street on Market,’ which Kulp was opening up at the time.

When Kulp approached Mell with his offer, Mell was dabbling in ceramics, and Kulp was looking to work with a local to make custom tableware. Mell agreed to take on the task, as he saw it as an interesting project, leading him towards exploring ceramic design in greater detail. Through this opportunity, Mell developed the idea for a ceramic design studio that specifically catered to the hospitality industry.

Mell built on his original idea to come up with his company’s name, Felt+Fat, through the material explorations and theories of his favorite inspirational midcentury artist, Joseph Beuys.

Now, Felt+Fat works with over 100 restaurants from all over the world and manufactures by-hand more than 30,000 pieces every year. Felt+Fat products are considered timeless designs, and the business holds at its core ethical manufacturing as well as intentionality towards relationships. Mell and his company have also been featured in the New York Times and the Forbes 30 under 30 list, and a number of other publications.

