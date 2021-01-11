AccuCASH Announces Daily Credit Service in Partnership with Cash Connect
The AccuCASH® division of Socal Safe Company today announced that it will offer daily credit service with our cash recyclers, in conjunction with Cash Connect®.
With a solid and reliable business partner like Cash Connect, we can offer a daily credit option that is bank agnostic so customers don’t have to change any of their existing banking relationships.”MONTEBELLO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AccuCASH® division of Socal Safe Company today announced that it will offer daily credit service with our cash recyclers, in conjunction with Cash Connect®, a division of WSFS Bank, a premier provider of ATM vault cash and smart safe cash logistics in the United States. Daily credit allows funds to be credited to a merchant’s bank account even before the physical currency has been picked-up from cash recyclers. Daily credit improves merchants’ working capital position by reducing the time it takes to receive bank credit for their deposits and can greatly reduce the number of armor car visits each week. This additional offering to the AccuCASH product line is designed to create an even greater ROI when moving to cash automation.
— Greg Pilon
Cash Connect’s daily credit process is straightforward. At the end of each business day, Cash Connect receives an automated electronic message from the merchant’s AccuCASH Insight Back Office Software, indicating the amount of validated currency that the merchant has placed into its AccuCASH cash recycler. Cash Connect provides a same-day ACH totaling the amount of the validated funds to the merchant’s bank account. Cash Connect also manages armored carrier relationships to transport the cash. With daily credit, the merchant has immediate access to the funds instead of having to wait for armor carrier pick-up.
“Cash Connect’s daily credit service is a natural fit for our advanced cash management solutions,” says Socal Safe/AccuCASH Executive Vice President Greg Pilon. “We’re very pleased to offer this service to our customers, most of whom rely on fast access to their funds. Cash Connect is a very solid and reliable business partner and offer a daily credit option that is bank agnostic and customers don’t have to change any of their existing banking relationships. They’ve been in business for nearly 200 years, and we look forward to a productive relationship.”
Cash Connect is a division of WSFS Bank, a multi-billion-dollar financial services company headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and one of the oldest and largest locally managed banks in the U.S. Cash Connect manages more than $25 billion in cash logistics nationwide, including more than 33,000 ATMs, smart safes, cash recyclers, and kiosks, in all 50 states.
Socal Safe Company has been setting the standard for strength, quality, and customer care in the security and cash-management industry for more than 100 years. Since 1915, the company’s goal has been to deliver premium service, with 100 percent customer satisfaction. Socal Safe began offering the AccuCASH Automation Solutions line of cash-automation products in 2019.
