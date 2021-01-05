Security National Financial Corporation Announces Expansion Lease to R1 in its Center 53 Campus in Murray, Utah

/EIN News/ -- MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ-SNFCA) is pleased to announce a new lease totaling approximately 100,800 square feet in building two of its Center 53 campus located in Murray, Utah.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ-RCM), who is also a tenant in building one, has leased space in building two for its’ expansion. In 2020, Security National broke ground on its second building of the Center 53 campus. Incorporating R1 as a tenant in building two brings the preleased occupancy of that building to 50%.

R1 is the leading provider of technology-enabled RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) services for hospitals, health systems and physician groups. With a flexible engagement approach, R1 seamlessly complements a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient’s financial experience.

Scott Quist, President and Chief Executive Officer for Security National, stated, “It’s great to see R1 make a further commitment to their business operations in Salt Lake. With the COVID-19 virus still rampant, there has been worry about the office market, but we see this as a positive sign for our submarket and acceptance of the Center 53 campus. Through the first three quarters of 2020 and now with this expansion of a major tenant we are optimistic for the future.”

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in the statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

