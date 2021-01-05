Missouri-based judges team up for new civic education presentation comparing state, federal courts

5 January 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Have you ever wondered why some cases are heard in federal court and others are heard in state court? Missourians now can learn the answer directly from judges, thanks to a comprehensive new civic education program created by the Supreme Court of Missouri’s civic education committee in partnership with the federal Judicial Learning Center in St. Louis, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and The Missouri Bar.

“I am often asked – as I am sure federal judges are too – about the differences between federal and state courts,” Supreme Court of Missouri Judge Mary R. Russell, the Court’s liaison to the civic education committee, said. “I am so pleased we were able to collaborate with the federal district court in helping to answer those important questions for Missourians.”

Judge Rodney W. Sippel, chief judge of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, agreed.

“This project – which brings together the United States District Court’s Judicial Learning Center, the Missouri state courts and The Missouri Bar – shows the shared commitment by state and federal judges to civic education and how our court system works,” Sippel said. “As Thomas Jefferson said, ‘An informed citizenry is at the heart of a dynamic democracy.’”

All these resources are free, interactive and can be adapted to suit a variety of audiences. Judges from both the state and federal courts are available to speak with student or civic groups in person, as COVID-19 conditions might allow, or virtually.

