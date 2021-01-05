Virtual Human Trafficking Research Conference on January 28 and 29, 2021

The University of Central Florida Center for Public and Nonprofit Management's Human Trafficking Research Consortium, which will be held in connection with the 13th Annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day - now a multiple-day event (January 28 - 29, 2021).

This research consortium seeks to bring researchers, students, government professionals, practitioners in nonprofit and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and community leaders together to discuss human trafficking issues in a multidisciplinary way that considers Victim Service Organizations (VSOs), counter-human trafficking operations, and anti-human trafficking missions.

Event Date: January 28 and 29, 2021

Location: Virtual Conference

For more information, contact Justin Miller at justin.miller@ucf.edu or (407) 823-3794

Free Event and Open to the Public, Must Register for Event