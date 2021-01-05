Wolf Administration Highlights Innovative Healthcare Technology Company’s Revolutionary Air Filtration System for COVID-19 Mitigation

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Technology and Innovation Steve D’Ettorre joined the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania (BFTP/NEP) and LifeAire Systems to highlight how the healthcare technology company’s revolutionary air purification technology is supporting the mitigation of COVID-19.

“Through the Ben Franklin Technology Partners, DCED supports early-stage technology companies and established manufacturers as they help us use innovation to recover from the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Deputy Secretary D’Ettorre. “LifeAire is an outstanding example of a young company that has responded swiftly and effectively to this pandemic.”

Earlier this year, DCED announced funding opportunities to support technology-based companies impacted by COVID-19, including the disbursement of $1 million through the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority (BFTDA) to each of the four regional BFTPs. Each BFTP then matched this funding with an additional $1 million and distributed the funding to eligible projects. LifeAire received $100,000 to continue the development of its products.

LifeAire’s proprietary and transformational air purification systems were originally developed for highly sensitive In Vitro Fertilization facilities and are used to kill or inactivate infectious airborne pathogens, including but not limited to anthrax spores, tuberculosis, COVID-19, and influenza on a single pass through the system. In addition to placing the technology in hospitals and senior living facilities to reduce infections, illness, and length of stay, LifeAire has applied its technology to help during the COVID-19 pandemic in protecting dental practices, commercial office spaces, transportation, and educational facilities.

“We developed the LifeAire System to solve a significant problem that impacted patient care – the presence of infectious airborne pathogens,” said LifeAire Systems founder and CEO Dr. Kathryn Worrilow. “We are thrilled that our flagship technology is effective in protecting front-line workers and the general population during the pandemic.”

LifeAire has also applied its technology to develop a portable, rapid decontamination unit for N95 masks that kills COVID-19 and other healthcare pathogens within all layers of the mask. More than 1,650 masks can be decontaminated in one day, helping with PPE shortages and reducing overall costs.

“LifeAire’s ability to pivot quickly in applying its technology to address the pandemic is emblematic of early-stage technology firms,” said Doug Engler, BFTP/NEP Lehigh Valley Regional Manager. “We are pleased to support LifeAire with funding, business and technical support, and key introductions to accelerate its success.”

BFTP/NEP creates and retains highly paid, sustainable jobs by investing in and linking companies with experts, universities, follow-on funding, and other resources to help them prosper through innovation. It is part of a four-center economic development initiative of the DCED and is funded by the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Department of Health website and the Governor’s website. To receive the latest updates follow the Department of Health on Facebook and Twitter and Governor Wolf on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Casey Smith, DCED, casesmith@pa.gov

# # #