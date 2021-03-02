Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran-Shipyard Worker with Mesothelioma in Virginia to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation May Exceed 1,000,000

"We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Virginia to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

RICHMOND , VIRGINIA , USA, March 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Virginia to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Norfolk, Virginia is the world's largest navy base, and home to one of the nation's most important shipyards. If the Navy Veteran or shipyard worker has been diagnosed with mesothelioma there is a very good chance their asbestos exposure took place at Norfolk.

"Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and shipyard workers with mesothelioma who were based at Norfolk, Virginia for decades and they will know exactly how to help a person like this or their family. We mention family because the average age for a person with mesothelioma is 72 years old and they will probably need the help of their family members. If you are a Navy Veteran or shipyard worker with mesothelioma and you would like answers to your questions about mesothelioma compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's premier mesothelioma attorneys." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Virginia including communities such as Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, or Portsmouth. https://Virginia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Virginia the Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Massey Cancer Center Richmond, Virginia: https://www.massey.vcu.edu/

* University of Virginia Cancer Center Charlottesville, Virginia: https://cancer.uvahealth.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.