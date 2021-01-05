Acclaimed B2B Software CMO Angus Robertson Joins Chief Outsiders’ Tribe of Fractional Executives

Robertson earned accolades for transformative marketing results at public, private, and PE-backed software companies

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, CO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In joining Chief Outsiders, acclaimed software chief marketing officer Angus Robertson has earned his go-to-market strategic stripes, and is available now for fractional CMO engagements with mid-market and SaaS companies.

Robertson joins more than 75 fractional “Executives-as-a-Services” at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s leaders in such consultative engagements.

With a track record of executive sales and marketing successes, Robertson is noted for helping public, private, VC, and PE-backed software companies gain a competitive edge to accelerate growth. Robertson accomplishes this by combining strategies that consider product and distribution flywheels with a focus on sales velocity.

Robertson has deployed product and distribution flywheels at three SaaS companies. As Chief Marketing Officer at insightsoftware, Robertson led a digital pipeline transformation that fueled a 4X increase in pipeline with lower acquisition cost. In another role, Robertson achieved a 95 percent increase in demand generation and pipeline productivity while serving as Executive VP of Marketing for Convercent.

“Angus’s success is due in no small part to his ability to convey complex technical concepts, innovations, and solutions to customers, peers, and leadership alike,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ South Team. “Angus inspires customer confidence and empowers team members to reach their highest potential.”

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,000 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com