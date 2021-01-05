Strong End to the Year on the Quebec City Real Estate Market With Another Record Increase in Sales and Prices

Centris Residential Sales Statistics – December 2020

“A record number of 900 sales were concluded in December, largely surpassing the record that was set in 2019 for the same period. At this frenetic pace, market conditions continue to tighten rapidly in favour of sellers, resulting in price increases that have not been seen in 10 years, with the exception of condominiums," said Charles Brant, director of market analysis at the QPAREB.

December highlights

Residential sales up by 44 per cent in December, a new record in terms of the number of transactions.





Record-setting sales increases in all areas of the Quebec City CMA, especially the Northern Periphery with an impressive increase of 66 per cent. This was followed by the Agglomeration of Quebec City (+45 per cent) and the South Shore (+25 per cent).





All property categories posted record sales increases for a month of December: plexes (+ 61 per cent), condominiums (+53 per cent) and single-family homes (+38 per cent).





Active listings registered a historic decline for a ninth consecutive month for single-family homes (54 per cent) and plexes (-41 per cent). Active condominium listings fell by 25 per cent.





Median prices reached new highs: $367,500 for plexes (+25 per cent) and $283,000 for single-family homes (+11 per cent). Condominiums, whose market conditions are more balanced, continued their slow catch-up, registering a median price of $190,000 (-3 per cent).

