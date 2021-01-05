CARES Act Applications Mailed to Prequalifying Marine and Coastal Fisheries Licensees

CONTACT: NHFG Region 3: (603) 868-1095 Cheri Patterson: (603) 868-1095 January 5, 2021

Durham, NH – In support of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to states, territories, and tribes with seafood fishery participants who have been negatively affected by COVID-19, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Marine Division (NHFG), in conjunction with the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) and under the guidance of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is in the process of mailing CARES Act assistance applications to prequalified 2020 New Hampshire marine and coastal commercial license holders.

New Hampshire has been allocated $2,710,668 from the CARES Act package. These funds are exclusively intended to be available to New Hampshire residents or businesses that is a seafood harvester, dealer or processor business, marine for-hire fishing business, and marine aquaculture business that suffered more than a 35% economic gross revenue loss caused by COVID-19 effects in specific time periods in 2020 relative to their previous 5-year average gross seafood revenue for the same time period.

Prequalified recipients are advised to immediately complete applications currently being mailed as strict two-week deadlines will apply. The deadline for aquaculture applications has been established as January 15, 2021. All other seafood group’s deadlines will be listed on the website as applications are mailed to those prequalified. Businesses or individuals who have not been prequalified based on mandatory Federal Vessel Trip Reports or mandatory dealer reporting but qualify may download and submit an application for their group(s) from the website or call NHFG’s Region 3 Office at 603-868-1095 to request a copy. For more information and to learn about these key deadlines as they become available visit www.wildlife.state.nh.us/marine/cares-act.html.

If you are a NH resident, seafood harvester, dealer, processor, marine for-hire, or aquaculture business and have questions regarding qualification, contact the Region 3 Office at 603-868-1095, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission coordinates the conservation and management of the 15 Atlantic coast states’ shared near-shore fishery resources—marine, shell, and anadromous—for sustainable use. Visit www.asmfc.org for more information.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. The Department’s Marine Fisheries Division is located in Durham, NH. Visit www.wildnh.com/marine.