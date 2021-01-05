Completion of New Bicycle And Pedestrian Path in Albany County

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that construction is complete on a new shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists connecting the Village of Menands in Albany County to the picturesque Mohawk-Hudson Hike-Bike Trail along the Hudson River, which is also part of the newly completed Empire State Trail. The new, nearly one mile-long path was constructed along the side of the Exit 6 entrance ramp to Interstate 787 and provides hikers and cyclists with a safe route over the busy highway to reach the trail and the Hudson River. It also gives those already on the riverside trail an easy way to visit Menands for lunch or shopping, boosting opportunities for recreational tourism and economic growth in the Capital Region. As part of the project, Broadway, the village's main thoroughfare, was reconfigured to reduce the number of travel lanes and add dedicated bicycle lanes, enhancing safety and accessibility for all modes of transportation.

"Increasing recreational opportunities is one of the surest ways to keep our communities growing and ensure they remain vibrant places to live, work or visit," Governor Cuomo said. "This new path not only gives Capital Region residents and visitors a safe and convenient way to experience the outdoors, but it also will give residents direct access to the new-completed Empire State Trail and all the recreational opportunities it provides."

The Mohawk-Hudson Hike-Bike Trail connects Albany County to Schenectady County and follows the paths of the Hudson and Mohawk rivers. It is also part of the new 750-mile Empire State Trail, connecting New York City to Canada and Albany to Buffalo. Last week, Governor Cuomo announced the completion of the Empire State Trail, the nation's longest multi-use state trail, 75 percent of which is off-road trails ideal for cyclists, hikers, runners, cross-country skiers and snow-shoers. The Empire State Trail is expected to draw 8.6 million residents and tourists annually.

Begun in April of 2020, the $7.8 million project involved the construction of a protected bicycle and pedestrian path along the south side of the Exit 6 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 787, giving users the ability to go directly from downtown Menands to the riverfront trail without having to traverse the highway. The New York State Department of Transportation also installed a 12-foot-wide, 10-foot-high box culvert to serve as a tunnel that carries the trail underneath the southbound I-787 entrance lane.

The project also reconfigured Broadway (State Route 32) between Wolfert Avenue and Oakland Avenue to enhance safety for cyclists, pedestrians and motorists alike. NYSDOT also added bicycle lanes in each direction and reduced Broadway from four travel lanes to two lanes with a center turning lane to help reduce vehicular speeds and further enhance safety. New sidewalk ramps were added throughout the project limits to meet the standards of the Americans WithDisabilities Act.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, "This project is a great step forward for the entire Capital Region and shows the benefits that a modern shared-use path can bring to a community. It will not only enhance safety for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike; but it will also provide a direct link between the Village of Menands and the Hudson River, providing tremendous opportunities for recreation, tourism and sustainable economic growth for years to come."

Senator Neil Breslin said, "I am glad to see that another piece of the Albany County bike trail is completed. A long term goal of making our community more pedestrian and cyclist friendly has come to full fruition. Thank you to the Governor, and all the stakeholders involved in getting this community project completed."

Assembly Member Phil Steck said, "As a person who utilizes the bike path, as do a vast number of my constituents, I certainly appreciate the importance of this project. The State has also previously given grants to resurface the Colonie and Niskayuna portions of the bike path. I would stress, however, that once these paths are constructed, the paths are maintained by the local municipalities. So a partnership in this endeavor is essential."

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, "The completion of this new shared-use path connecting Menands to the Mohawk-Hudson Hike-Bike Trail is great news, especially now when we are encouraging people to get out for walks, runs and to bike safely. We've seen how much people have enjoyed using the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail and this connection will provide another outlet to see the beauty of the Capital Region."

Menands Mayor Megan Grenier said, "The Village of Menands is so grateful for the NYS project to allow access from Menands to the Hudson River via a new shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists. There has long been a void to get to the river from Menands. The completion of this project will now fill that void. This is very exciting for our village and we expect the path to be heavily traveled now that there is a safe way to access the Hudson River."

Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany.