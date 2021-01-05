IndustryNext Conference For Industrial OEM Leaders To Be Held On Jan 13, 2021
IndustryNext poised to be Bigger, Better and Bolder with its Second Edition focused on Sales and Service Leaders driving Digital TransformationAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entytle, Inc., the world’s leading provider of Installed Base Data Platform for Industrial OEMs, announced that IndustryNext 2021 - 2nd Edition will take place on January 13, 2021.
The theme of the event is contextual to the questions and challenges that Industrial OEMs are facing as they enter the new year. The event will focus broadly on “From Recovery to Growth: Rapid Acceleration Through Transformational Leadership'' and will explore themes of what to expect in 2021, industry best practices, hard-won lessons and compelling keynotes.
The speaker lineup includes industry veterans, analysts, and experts with David Cote, former CEO of Honeywell, as the keynote speaker. Dave’s deft handling of the company during the Great Recession offers many lessons to all participants on leadership, strategy, and execution while entering into and emerging out of recessionary times. Dave is also the best-selling author of ‘Winning Now, Winning Later’ where he teaches readers to think harder, probe deeper, and actively challenge the status quo.
In addition to David, featured speakers include -
Adrien Bron, Partner, Bain and Company
Hans Van Der Aa - President of SupportPro - a division of Duravant
Scott Patterson - VP Aftermarket Sales and Service, Peerless Pump - a division of Grundfos
Vivek Joshi, CEO, Entytle, Inc., says that Industrial OEMs are at a crossroads as we enter 2021. He further adds, “Every organization braced themselves entering the storm that was 2020. But now that relief seems to be around the corner, organizations are struggling to figure out their next steps - should they do more or do less? What are the market indicators telling us? What new patterns of customer behavior should Industrial OEMs expect? Are there any parallels in history or can we use an earlier playbook? These are the questions that every Industrial OEM leader is searching answers for and IndustryNext community is here to provide those answers. We are constantly striving to bring in the biggest names, the most experienced speakers to the table who are willing to share their experiences, analysis and insights and this event is one giant step in that direction”.
IndustryNext 2021 - 2nd Edition is scheduled for Jan 13, 2021, and you can grab your free seat by clicking this link.
About IndustryNext: IndustryNext is a community of Industrial OEM leaders focused on innovation, best practice sharing, predicting and building the next big thing. The charter of the community is to bring together people and ideas that lead to a community striving to make each other better.
About Entytle: Entytle, Inc., is a provider of Entytle Insyghts, the world’s first Installed Base Data Platform (IBDP) for Industrial OEMs to unify, organize, and analyze their customer information while significantly improving available data quality. Insyghts, a SaaS platform, incorporates purpose-built AI/ML analytics to identify sales and service opportunities to increase wallet share from the OEM’s installed base. Entytle is trusted by Industry leaders including Johnson Controls, Baker Hughes, Peerless Pump, Dematic, ColeParmer and many more who use Entytle to drive organic growth at scale. Learn more at www.entytle.com.
Dilipkumar Jadhav (DJ)
Entytle, Inc.
+1 650-687-7293
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn