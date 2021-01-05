CEOs of Microsoft, SNAP, NexTech AR Solutions, Magnite and The Trade Desk discuss the power of AR to transform the advertising market

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Capital, the trusted source for technology news and analysis, is highlighting recent advertising insights provided by the executives of Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ:MSFT), SNAP Inc (NYSE:SNAP), NexTech AR Solutions Corp (NEO:NTAR, OTCQB:NEXCF), Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI), and The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).



With all its challenges, 2020 was the year augmented reality advertising burst into the forefront and the technology cemented itself as a powerful tool for Fortune 500 companies. Now that more platforms are enabling interactive use cases for 3D/AR models, the technology will become a major marketing tool that can no longer be ignored.





Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella: Businesses will be defined by the speed of their digital transformation

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told investors recently that the next decade of economic performance for every business will be defined by the speed of their digital transformation. “We are innovating across our full modern tech stack to help our customers in every industry improve time to value, increase agility, and reduce costs. Retailers today are looking to use digital technology to transform their businesses and redefine the shopping experience for customers.”

Nadella added: “Through the power of Microsoft Azure, companies like Cooler Screens are meeting this important need by bringing immersive digital experience to brick and mortar stores.”

SNAP Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel: “The adoption of augmented reality has happened faster than we had previously imagined”

In prepared remarks to shareholders, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said that the company’s success underscores the excitement that its advertising partners have around Snap’s products and services.

“The adoption of augmented reality has happened faster than we had previously imagined, and we feel well-positioned to execute on the many opportunities that lie ahead,” Spiegel said. “Our deep investments in building a scalable advertising platform have allowed us to focus more of our attention on these big future opportunities. We are so excited about our progress in AR, content, and our growing platform, especially as we look to build on our momentum in these areas going forward.”

NexTech AR Solutions Corp (NEO:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg: Advertising Network poised to become the most valuable business segment

NexTech is boosting its executive team in a big way with the hiring of former Microsoft advertising veteran Hareesh Achi to lead the augmented reality company’s Advertising Network.

“We are delighted to have Hareesh join as President of our Advertising Network, since he brings instant credibility, deep industry contacts and business know-how that is simply unmatched in the ad space. As our company continues its rapid global expansion having a 10-year Microsoft advertising veteran lead what I believe, can become our most valuable business segment was critical,” said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech AR, “Bringing on such a qualified and distinguished leader in the advertising community solidifies our position overnight as a leader in the 3D/AR advertising space. With global e-retail revenues projected to grow to $6.54 trillion by 2022 we see enormous revenue potential and I have no doubt that Hareesh will bring great success to NexTech, widening our scope of services and expanding our global fortune 500 customer base around the world.”

Hareesh Achi is the latest in a string of high-profile executive hires made by NexTech over the past six months, as it actively seeks out leading technology industry experts who can elevate the company’s mission and provide value across all verticals. In the past year, NexTech has appointed top tier talent from SAP (NYSE:SAP) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Disney (NYSE:DIS) IBM (NYSE:IBM), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Norton LifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and others.

Watch NexTech AR Solutions CEO Evan Gappelberg's Livestream Now

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Michael Barrett: Significant acceleration in the ad-supported connected television market

Michael G. Barrett, President and CEO of Magnite, recently remarked that a significant portion of the company’s growth is coming from advertising dollars for the connected TV (CTV) market.

“In programmatic ad-supported CTV, we continue to benefit from the acceleration of cord-cutting, spend moving to programmatic from direct sales, inventory growth and overall consumer adoption rates,” Barrett said. “We believe the combination of these factors has significantly accelerated growth in the ad-supported CTV market. It is a pretty exciting time for us, as we work with marketers to shift linear TV dollars to CTV."

The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeff Green: Advertisers under increased pressure to prove ROI and take advantage of consumer shift to streaming

"In 2020, we’ve seen several years of advertising disruption and innovation compressed into a few months. As a result, advertisers have become more deliberate and data-driven with every advertising dollar. That helped us deliver record quarterly revenue of $216 million and adjusted EBITDA of $77 million,” said co-Founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, Jeff Green.

"This is the result of our long-term strategic investments to build a compelling Open Internet alternative for advertisers. As advertisers come under pressure to prove the ROI of their campaigns, to take advantage of the mass consumer shift to streaming TV, and to consider alternatives to user-generated content, our investments in these areas are paying off. Whether it’s our focus on measurement capabilities, CTV inventory or the future of identity, advertisers can count on us as the industry’s most innovative and complete demand-side platform."

