Dinocrates Group subsidiary, GMSI, Achieves ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Certifications

Latest Achievements Highlight Commitment to Customers, Quality

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Management Systems, Inc. (GMSI), a Dinocrates Group company, today announced it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certifications. These certifications further strengthen the company’s commitment to providing quality services by adhering to our company policies for continually improving the products and services that will meet or exceed our customers' expectation.



Issued by the International Standards Organization (ISO), these certifications show that GMSI has undergone a stringent evaluation process by a third-party assessor of their quality management system and service management systems.

“ISO certifications highlight our commitment to investing in the companies we purchase and providing our customers with quality products and services,” said Tom Prokop, Dinocrates Group CEO. “As the Dinocrates Group portfolio continues to rapidly grow, we remain adamant that we maintain a high level of quality management in everything we do and invest in our people and services across all companies.”

The ISO 9001:2015 certification proves GMSI has demonstrated the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. The certification aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of a quality management system, including processes for improvement.

The ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification shows GMSI has met requirements to establish, implement, maintain and continually improve an information technology service management system. This also includes processes for continual improvement.

About Dinocrates Group

Based in Rockville, MD, Dinocrates Group and its subsidiaries provide mission-critical enterprise solutions to the federal government on a global scale.

Contact:

Jim Lubinskas

Spire Communications for Dinocrates Group LLC

(703) 907-9103

jlubinskas@spirecomm.com