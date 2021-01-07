DVDFab New Year Gifts for Customers New and Old
DVDFab- Awesome promotions and deals for customers new and old to ring in the new year!BEIJING, CHINA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DVDFab New Year’s Promotions are still on offer, and have been extended into the new year! Those looking to purchase software for DVD or Blu-ray creation, among other things, should read on to find out about the amazing deals available.
*The Gift Package of the DVDFab All-In-One Lifetime Solution
This version of the bundle includes great products, such as DVD Copy, Converter, Ripper and Creator. In essence, it is a suite for those looking for a complete home solution for DVD and Blu-ray creation. Customers can now have access to the lifetime version at 30% off. This 26-in-1 set of powerful products also comes with a license for five computers, and a $50 gift card. 100 lucky orders will also get access to a Verbatim DVD-R Disc!
*Existing users can upgrade to the lifetime version
Those who have already purchased products contained in the suite can enter their email address on the promotion page to get access to an exclusive price for upgrading to the all-in-one bundle. Starting at $69, the price for upgrading will be calculated based on how many products users currently own.
*Newly released and hot products are also hugely discounted
DVDFab is also currently discounting their latest products, DRM Video Downloader at 30% off and Downloader all-in-one at an amazing 40% off! Many of DVDFab’s hottest products are also hugely discounted. DVD Copy, DVD Copy + DVD Ripper and Passkey for DVD + Blu-ray, are discounted at an incredible 50% off! Blu-ray Copy + Blu-ray Ripper, AI Suite and UHD Suite are currently being discounted at a whopping 60% off! What’s more is that these all include lifetime versions.
*Audiovisual tools are on offer
DVDFab also has some great audiovisual tools that are highly discounted. For example, their YouTube to MP3 conversion software is now only $9.90. Other audiovisual tools, such as Video Converter Pro and Player 6 Ultra are also hugely discounted at the moment.
*50% off for returning customers and 30% off storewide
DVDFab has a special treat in store for their returning customers- 50% off on their popular products. Additionally, DVDFab is also giving out a storewide 30% off on all their products when checking out! Visit their promotion page to access the code. Hurry, because these deals are only on offer until the end of the month!
*About DVDFab
DVDFab.cn, a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on software such as DVD cloner, DVD copy, Blu-ray Copy, UHD Copy, DVD Ripper, DVD/Blu-ray conversion, UHD Ripper, video converter, DVD creator, Blu-ray creator, UHD creator, Blu-ray media player, photo&video enhancer and more for more than 17 years under its well-known DVDFab software banner. It has more than 80 million global users.
