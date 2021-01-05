Arkansas Division of Workforce Services Partners with On Point Technology to Prevent Unemployment Insurance Fraud
On Point Technology was selected by The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services to implement its innovative Unemployment Insurance Fraud prevention softwareCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arkansas Division of Workforce Services Partners with On Point Technology to Prevent Unemployment Insurance Fraud.
Oakbrook, Illinois (November 9, 2020) - On Point Technology, the UI leaders in fraud prevention service, was selected by The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services (ADWS) to implement its innovative Unemployment Insurance Fraud prevention and detection cloud-based software suite “OPTimum Integrity Cloud”. This state-of-the-art software is a next-generation UI integrity solution that leverages decades of UI experience, millions of dollars in R&D, and the power of cloud computing.
Fraudsters are working hard to defraud the Arkansas Unemployment Insurance Fund. They are organized, well-funded and it is estimated that, across the country, billions have been lost.
On Point Technology has developed an effective suite of software products, OPTimum Integrity Cloud, that power our Fraud Prevention System. These products are designed to work independently, or as an integrated solution that stops fraudulent activity quickly and efficiently.
As part of this partnership, ADWS will be leveraging OPTimum UIdentify, our cutting-edge verification service, which quickly and accurately validates a person's identity through a simple process.
Arkansas UI claimants, whose identity must be verified, will receive notice through their preferred method of communication, with a unique link and instructions on how to verify their identity with OPTimum UIdentify. This new verification will assist Arkansas in the rapid verification and rapid deployment of UI funds, while preventing any UI fraud. If a valid claimant is unable to verify through the OPTimum UIdentify service, they can contact ADWS.
ADWS will also be integrating OPTimum’s ID Theft into its fraud prevention suite. ID Theft was designed with the latest technology in Machine Learning and uses data collected by Unemployment Insurance Agencies to help identify claims that are highly indicative of identity theft behavior.
In addition, ADES will also take advantage of the NASWA Integrity Data Hub provided by NASWA and gain entry to the multi-state Suspicious Actor Repository. On Point's IDH Broker provides a platform to easily integrate and analyze potential fraud through an easy to navigate portal.
With this partnership, it is expected that ADWS will prevent millions of dollars’ worth of UI Fraud.
About On Point Technology
Founded by former state and federal agency staff and executives, On Point provides superior, modern, and efficient solutions to streamline benefits agencies’ workflow. Designed with an eye towards the future and a deep understanding of the past, all our products are built to maximize ROI and improve efficiency. With the largest footprint in the UI industry, over half the states trust our products and services above all others. We are the only vendor to be called upon to give expert testimony before Congress on the challenges facing the UI benefits system. Currently, our new configurable and scalable OPTimum Integrity Cloud is revolutionizing the fight against fraud.
