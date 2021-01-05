Footwear Brand Launches Celebros Search Solution to Power Site Search and Increase eCommerce Transactions

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based AI search solution, has announced that the New Balance online store in Indonesia will launch with Celebros Search as its search and product recommendations solution.



The New Balance online store in Indonesia, and its parent company Mitra Adiperkasa (MAP), have a long-standing relationship with Bridgeline. MAP is the leading lifestyle retailer in Indonesia with over 2,600 retail stores and a diversified portfolio that includes Skechers, Zara, Lacoste and many others.

The Celebros Search solution was selected because of its AI driven intelligent search and seamless integration with Magento, the eCommerce platform that powers many of MAP’s online stores. Celebros uses machine learning to understand user behavior and trends to provide customers with accurate and relevant results and recommendations. This will be especially important to the New Balance website because of its large and diverse product catalog.

According to Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, "We appreciate MAP and value their trust in our team and our products." Mr. Kahn went on to add, “And we’re thrilled to add New Balance to our customer list. We believe our unique combination of advanced search and product recommendations will help New Balance drive more sales from their eCommerce websites.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

