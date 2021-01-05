TruTrade.IO Announces Launch of Bollinger Global Automation Trading Software
EINPresswire.com/ -- The world leader in automated trading software, TruTrade.IO, is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new product, Bollinger Global Automation.
TruTrade.IO has dedicated itself to revolutionizing automation trading around the world. After a variety of recent product launches, ranging from the MarketRipper, which aims to empower users to take advantage of small price changes in the market, to the Volatility Chaser, engineered for rapid-fire directional trading in highly volatile market environments, TruTrade.IO has released yet another new product.
According to TruTrade.IO, Bollinger Global Automation is the industry leader automating mean-reversion strategies. This state-of-the-art software enables traders to balance their portfolios while simultaneously mitigating their downside exposure. Traders are able to drastically reduce their downside exposure by utilizing Bollinger Global Automation by applying it to several uncorrelated financial markets at the same time.
Ultimately, TruTrade.IO’s new Bollinger Global Automation product provides retail traders with the ability to customize their entries, exits, and money management strategies to both increase profits and at the same time lower their down-side risk.
Further, Bollinger Global Automation software can be completely customized. Traders can choose the time frame, bar type, and bar size in order to increase the number of opportunities they have to profit off of today’s fast-paced financial markets.
Bollinger Global Automation uses bands to determine the most advantageous entry and exit points into the market. Trading Channels, overbought, and oversold is extremely effective when paired with a scalping automated strategy marketripper.io. The software makes navigating trading channels, support, and resistance levels simpler than ever before.
Overall, each and every one of TruTrade.IO’s products is part of their overarching goal to make retail trading easier and more convenient for every single trader out there. They strive to level the playing field, empowering amateur traders worldwide to employ the same strategies utilized by larger financial institutions across the globe. The result is a transformation in retail trading and an entirely new generation of trading technology software.
About TruTrade.IO
TruTrade.IO is a company that specializes in quantitative trading technology. The technology they produce provides a solution for retail traders who want to trade using the same techniques as large investment banks and hedge funds. Ultimately, TruTrade.IO allows traders to take their trading to the next level, thanks to their cutting-edge algorithmic trading technology. To experience TruTrade automated trading systems for yourself please visit YouTube.
Danny Rebello
