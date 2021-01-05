Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PDS Biotech Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo will be presenting at H.C. Wainwright’s BioConnect virtual conference. PDS Biotech’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning January 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM ET and can be accessed online here.

A replay of the presentation will be available online in the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Deanne Randolph
PDS Biotech
Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613
Email: drandolph@pdsbiotech.com

Jacob Goldberger
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3841
Email: jacob@cg.capital


Primary Logo

