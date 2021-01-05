"3/11-The Tsunami," Two-part Series that Captures Japan’s Largest-ever Natural Disaster, Makes International Broadcast Premiere on NHK WORLD-JAPAN

Marking 10-year Anniversary of Japan’s “Triple Disaster,” Series Combines Footage from NHK and Eyewitnesses to Convey Impact and Recovery Efforts

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NHK WORLD-JAPAN, the English-language international service of Japan’s sole public broadcaster, NHK, announced the world broadcast premiere of 3/11-The Tsunami, a new two-part documentary series that recounts Japan’s largest recorded natural disaster set off by a massive earthquake that rocked Japan on March 11, 2011, and the country’s recovery efforts of the following year.



To create the series designed to mark the 10-year anniversary of the disaster, NHK amassed hundreds of hours of film shot by NHK camera crews as well as mobile phone and other footage captured by citizens who were on scene during and after the earthquake and tsunami. NHK edited and wove the footage together in chronological order to create this compelling series—and cautionary tale—that captures the magnitude and emotions of the unprecedented mega-disaster.

Episode 1 of the series, “The First 3 Days,” tells the story of the horrifying moments following the magnitude 9.0 earthquake off the Pacific coast of Tōhoku, Japan on March 11, 2011 at 2:46pm, triggering a massive tsunami and nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. The mega-disaster destroyed cities and towns throughout the region, crumbling buildings, crushing cars, causing massive flooding—and taking more than 18,000 lives in the process.

Episode 2, “The First Year” (link goes live Jan. 6), depicts the painstaking recovery efforts undertaken by Japan over the following year, as the country worked tirelessly to rebuild homes and buildings that were either completely destroyed, as well as repair or rebuild ports, dams, roadways, and other infrastructure devastated by the disaster.

Along the way, the series tells stories of the personal experiences of those who were affected by the disaster, using first-hand accounts to depict people’s experiences that day as well as the hardships they faced during the aftermath.

Episode 1, The First 3 Days, will air on Friday, January 8 at 8:10pm EST, then Saturday, January 9 (three separate air times), and Friday, January 15. Episode 2, The First Year, will air on Friday, January 15 at 8:10pm EST, then Saturday, January 16 (three separate air times) and Friday, January 22 (see local television listings for all air times). NHK WORLD-JAPAN is presented in 13 major US markets through its partnerships with public television broadcasters in each market, and across the country via DIRECTV (channels 322 and 2049). The service is also available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, as well as via a free downloadable app and streaming on the website: nhk.jp/world.

In the 10 years that has followed this mega-disaster, NHK WORLD-JAPAN has increased its commitment to providing its viewers around the world with unparalleled news coverage and information related to 3/11 and potential natural disasters. Additionally, they’ve unveiled a multi-tiered disaster prevention and preparedness service, “Stay Safe with NHK WORLD-JAPAN.” This five-part service includes a smartphone app that automatically issues a warning/advisory about an earthquake or tsunami; live news updates; disaster prevention and preparedness information and guidance; and programming on past natural disasters around the world.

Carried throughout the U.S. since 2009, the growth of NHK WORLD-JAPAN has been particularly strong in major U.S. markets. The 24/7 broadcast station reaches viewers through affiliates in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Atlanta, Seattle, Denver, Orlando, Charlotte, Baltimore, and Salt Lake City.

About NHK WORLD-JAPAN

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan’s sole public broadcaster, operating the nation’s largest domestic and international television network. In Japan, NHK broadcasts six TV channels including 4K and 8K along with three radio stations. NHK also transmits two international television channels, NHK WORLD-JAPAN (English, HD, 24/7) and NHK WORLD PREMIUM (Japanese, HD, 24/7), as well as international radio services in eighteen languages. NHK WORLD-JAPAN reaches over 380 million households in 160 countries and regions via local satellite and cable TV providers. Online live streaming and VOD (video-on-demand) services through the free mobile app and the website, give viewers access to NHK WORLD-JAPAN anywhere and anytime. You can also connect through Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Presenting an extensive range of Asia-centered programming, NHK WORLD-JAPAN is your window to Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. For more details, visit nhk.jp/world.

About Japan International Broadcasting, Inc.

Japan International Broadcasting Inc. (JIB), a subsidiary of NHK, is responsible for the worldwide distribution of the HD English language news/lifestyle channel “NHK WORLD-JAPAN,” as well as the HD Japanese language channel “NHK WORLD PREMIUM.” Currently, the two channels are broadcast around the world on three international plus domestic satellites in their respective markets and reach households, hotels, and others via DTH, cable, IPTV, and terrestrial broadcast.

