Opera Limited to participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Derrick Nueman, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.



Event Details:

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Virtual Fireside Chat: 12:30 p.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera’s investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

