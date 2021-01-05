Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Opera Limited to participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world’s major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today that Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, and Derrick Nueman, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

Event Details:

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Virtual Fireside Chat: 12:30 p.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera’s investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera’s browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 380 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman
investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com


Primary Logo

