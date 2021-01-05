CELEBRATE NATIONAL KETO DAY WITH SMART CRUST™ PIZZA LINE FROM FOSTER FARMS

Smart Crust Earns Keto Certification from The Paleo Foundation

/EIN News/ -- LIVINGSTON, California, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- January 5 is “National Keto Day.” For those following a Keto or low carb diet, pizza no longer has to be off the table. Foster Farms Smart Crust Pizza™ has recently been Keto certified by The Paleo Foundation, an independent, third party non-profit which sets the standards for ingredients and food that meet the basic tenets of the Keto Diet.

Available in three varieties, Four Cheese, Uncured Pepperoni and Uncured Bacon Club, each Smart Crust™ pizza cuts carbs down to four grams per serving while providing 25 grams of protein, because the unique crust is crafted from Foster Farms chicken breast, egg whites and cheese instead of flour. Hot and ready from the oven in 15 minutes, Smart Crust™ pizza retails for $5.99 per 8-8.5-ounce package.

Recent Instacart and Kroger consumer surveys found that Keto and low carb comfort foods are increasingly popular among shoppers, as consumers continue to favor foods that can be prepared at home. The ketogenic diet is a higher fat and protein, low carb diet purposed to burn fat instead of carbohydrates (which often turn to fat). Physicians use the Keto Diet for its benefits in treating epilepsy in children and it has also been applied to Alzheimer and Parkinson’s patients. Sales figures nationally confirm the Keto Diet is most popular in the Western states with California and Texas leading the trend.

“Consumers want gluten-free, low carb choices,” said Jennifer Corsiglia-Keim, Marketing Director at Foster Farms. “With Smart Crust™, you get everything you love about pizza but without the carbs. What better to way to celebrate National Keto Day than with pizza joy, not pizza guilt?”

Smart Crust™ is available in the personal size frozen pizza section of select supermarkets and Kroger stores nationwide in markets including:

Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle, Tacoma, Portland, Ore.

Salt Lake City, Denver, Tucson, Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth

Wichita, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Columbus, Nashville

Raleigh-Durham, Richmond and Atlanta

Consumers looking for the nearest store carrying Smart Crust™ can visit the Foster Farms store locator www.fosterfarms.com/where-to-buy. To learn more about Smart Crust™, visit www.fosterfarms.com/pizza.

The Vitamin Shoppe established National Keto Day on January 5th to educate and bring awareness to the health benefits offered by the Keto lifestyle.

About The Paleo Foundation

The Paleo Foundation is a private, third party American organization that helps people conveniently identify paleo, keto, and grain free products as part of a chosen sustainable lifestyle. Established in 2010, the Paleo Foundation offers Grain-Free, Paleo, and Keto Certification worldwide and works to maintain the integrity of its certifications, and educate consumers.

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California’s Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company’s fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today’s home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company’s commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service and people is a source of great pride and, a longtime family tradition.

Food safety is Foster Farms' highest priority, and the company would like to remind consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation and storage guidelines for the preparation of fresh poultry products. All fresh poultry products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.

