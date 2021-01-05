Mojave Gold’s Geologists Complete First Round of Exploration Work on 6000ha Sonora Property

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOJAVE GOLD CORP. (CSE:MOJ) (OTCBB:MOJGF) (“Mojave” or the “Company”). The work completed during the month of December focused on several different priorities including stream sediment sampling, detailed geological mapping and chip sampling of mineralization. The stream sediment sampling campaign collected 261 samples dispersed throughout the entire 6000 ha property. Detailed geological mapping of two important mineralized zones (Sonora Cooper and Caracahui) was performed and included surface and underground mapping of existing adits. Combined, both zones comprise a roughly 60 ha area. Both areas display a series of veins and breccia structures that form an elongated feature that trends in a northeast-southwest direction.

Vein breccias have been mapped over several kilometers in length and are observed to obtain widths of several tens of meters. The Sonora Cooper West structure has been mapped for over 3km often reaching over 70m in width. In total, mineralized structures in the western part of the project area have been observed to extend more than 8.5 kilometers in cumulative length.

Detailed mapping at 1:1000 scale was completed over approximately 30 ha of the Sonora Cooper zone. The Sonora Cooper mineralized area contains large structures often reaching over 70m in width, that were mapped in detail for over 500m along strike. Additionally, detailed underground mapping was completed over 605m length in the Sonora Cooper adit and over a 260m length of the Guadalupe adit. A total of 160 rock chip samples were collected from the underground workings.

Approximately 20 ha of the Caracahui mineralized zone was mapped at 1:1000. Mojave geologists mapped breccia-vein structures and quartz veins averaging 1.5m in width for more than 400m along strike. Combined exposure length of the breccia-veins totals over 1000m. Preliminary analytical results indicate the vein-breccia sets are enriched in gold, copper and silver. A total of 139 rock chip samples were collected from the Caracahui mineralized zone.

Mojave geologists have reported the overall size of the structures and extent of associated mineralization is much larger and more pervasive than originally anticipated. Geologists also noted finding hereto unknown historical workings on the property. Mojave geologist Christian St. Clair reports, “Having boots on the ground has allowed us to focus in on the size of the structures at play and the unexpected extent of the associated mineralization. We look forward to receiving the analytical results from our first round of samples.”

Greg Bronson, CEO of Mojave states:

“The work completed so far tells us we are on the right track to find potential economic mineralization on the property. Mojave Gold Corp. is looking forward to receiving the first round of sample results and further exploring this very prospective property.”

FURTHER WORK PLANNED

Mojave geologists are anticipating analytical results from the stream sediment survey and will follow up newly highlighted of areas of interest.

Additional mapping is scheduled to take place between the Caracahui and Sonora Cooper mineralized areas to establish a geological connection between the zones.

Geologists will return to the Sonora Cooper zone to further map the northern part of the area and to rock chip sample the entire mapped area. While on location, geologists will complete the underground mapping and sampling of the Sonora Cooper and Guadalupe adits. Geologists are also scheduled to map and sample the Casabel adit.

The ongoing mapping of structure, rock type, alteration products and mineral assemblages will allow Mojave geologists to vector in on areas of enriched mineralization as our field work continues.

The company's mandate is to leverage our strategic Mexican land portfolio and highly skilled talent pool into a class leading natural resource company committed to adhering to international operational and environmental standards in mining. Our success will deliver excellent value to all stakeholders including our partner communities, our employees, and investors.

Greg Bronson, P.Geo., has prepared, reviewed, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Greg Bronson” President / CEO Mojave Gold Corp.

info@Mojavegoldcorp.com

www.mojavegoldcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's intentions with respect to the development of its mineral properties. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbour.



