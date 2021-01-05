Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vir Biotechnology to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer will virtually present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12th at 11:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting SARS-CoV-2, hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio.


Contact:
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Investors
Neera Ravindran, MD
VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications
nravindran@vir.bio
+1-415-506-5256

Media
Cara Miller
VP, Corporate Communications
cmiller@vir.bio
+1-415-941-6746

