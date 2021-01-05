Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 891 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,282 in the last 365 days.

Inari Medical Appoints Venkat Tummala as VP of Medical Affairs and Justin Crockett as VP of Inari Solutions Group

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced the appointments of Venkat Tummala, MD to VP, Medical Affairs, and Justin Crockett to VP, Inari Solutions Group. Dr. Tummala will be instrumental in Inari’s mission to improve patient care through physician education and new device development. Mr. Crockett will be leading the Inari Solutions Group, a team dedicated to helping hospitals develop best-in-class clinical programs to identify, triage, and treat patients with venous thromboembolism.

“Venkat is a master operator in the field of Interventional Radiology and a leader in physician education. We are honored to have him add his talents to our team,” said Dr. Thomas Tu, Chief Medical Officer. “Justin has a proven track record of helping hospitals develop systems and processes that optimize patient outcomes for disease states being transformed by new technology. The field of venous thromboembolism will greatly benefit from his efforts.”

Dr. Tummala joins Inari from Radiology and Imaging Specialists of Lakeland, FL where he was in practice for 10 years. He obtained his medical degree at Guntur Medical College and completed post-graduate training at University of Miami, Michigan State, and University of South Florida.

Mr. Crockett obtained his Doctor of Health Administration from the Medical University of South Carolina. Previously he was employed by Boston Scientific, where he was Vice President of US Healthcare Solutions for the Watchman franchise.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Investor Contact:
Westwicke Partners
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inari Medical Appoints Venkat Tummala as VP of Medical Affairs and Justin Crockett as VP of Inari Solutions Group

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.