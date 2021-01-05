MeridianLink Announces the Acquisition of TazWorks™ to Expand Product Innovation and Solutions for the Consumer Reporting Agency Market

Acquisition will enable increased innovation of background screening technology.

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, CA, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink®, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, announced today the acquisition of certain assets of TazWorks™, a premier technology platform for consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) and the creator of TazWorks Software™ and TazCloud™, a powerful background screening platform.

TazWorks has served as a leader in the industry for over 20 years. Its powerful screening platform and suite of screening applications, integrations, and advanced business intelligence tools help companies make better decisions at modern business speed. By leveraging the power of its innovative Application Programming Interface (API) infrastructure, TazWorks’ cloud-based platform enables companies to develop custom applications and integrate with the industry's top third-party partners.

“TazWorks is a leading provider of technology specifically designed to meet the needs of the background and tenant screening industry and has helped consumers throughout its history,” said Nicolaas Vlok, CEO of MeridianLink. “I believe that combining two technology innovators like TazWorks and MeridianLink will accelerate innovation and further technological advancements for clients.”

MeridianLink is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions and the creator and developer of Mortgage Credit Link™ (MCL). This browser-based and API solution provides a stable and powerful fulfillment hub for consumer data verification and analytics. MCL also provides a complete, easy-to-use front-end for CRAs to automate and securely manage order fulfillment from any device, anywhere.

“For almost 20 years, our team has been committed to delighting our CRA clients with impactful technology and services, and we could not be more optimistic about the future of the company under MeridianLink’s leadership,” said Scott Kimball, CTO and co-founder of TazWorks. “The infusion of additional resources will enable accelerated development of our product roadmap and a more agile API to further the success of new and existing clients.”

This acquisition will bring together two reporting technology experts, helping to fuel innovation and enabling rapidly increased product development for clients.

“The game-changing innovations that will emerge as a result of these two industry-leading companies joining forces makes for one of the more exciting acquisitions we have seen in a long time,” said AJ Rohde, a Partner at Thoma Bravo. “By leveraging our deep operational expertise in enterprise software to further transform CRA technology, we are eager to build upon the impressive foundation laid down by both MeridianLink and TazWorks.”

AJ Jangalapalli, a Principal at Thoma Bravo added, “TazWorks has created a leading set of solutions for the background and tenant screening market and their customers are increasingly looking for opportunities to modernize and expand their businesses. We expect the integration with MeridianLink to help their customers achieve their goals.”

All TazWorks technology, products, and support remain available under the MeridianLink suite of products. The combined industry knowledge of both organizations provides a platform for further enhanced data reporting technology and streamline workflows for clients and their customers.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies, or CRAs. Winner of Octane's 2020 "Best Technology Company Leadership Team” MeridianLink connects over 1,400 clients and their customers to better financial experiences — through proven efficiencies, solutions, and technology. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com

About TazWorks

TazWorks™ is a technology company that offers a turnkey background screening platform to organizations that provide background screening services. TazWorks is the creator of TazCloud™ – an end-to-end technology solution for the background screening industry. TazCloud supports a large number of independent screening agencies across the nation and includes a robust suite of screening applications and advanced BI tools that help screening professionals operate efficiently. TazCloud delivers a comprehensive network of integrations ranging from quality data providers to Human Resource Information Systems, Property Management, Applicant Tracking Systems, and drug screening providers and is based in SLC, Utah. Learn more about TazWorks at www.tazworks.com

