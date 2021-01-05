Micron Medical to Participate in the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Medical (“Micron”), a privately-held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture and early stage commercialization of innovative wireless, minimally invasive, electroceutical solutions for urological conditions, focused on OAB, today announced that it will participate in the 10th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, January 6-8 and 11-14, 2021.



Mark Landy, Chief Executive Officer, will host 1x1 meetings and will present a corporate update on Wednesday, January 6th at 3:30pm EST.

To register to listen to the presentation or to request a meeting, visit: http://lifesci.events/LifeSci2021

About Micron Medical

Micron Medical is a privately held medical device company engaged in the development, manufacture, and early stage commercialization of wirelessly powered, microtechnology neurostimulators, providing patients with convenient, safe, minimally invasive, and highly cost-effective urological solutions that are easily incorporated into their daily lives. Micron’s goal is to evolve its patented, cutting-edge platform for neuromodulation to standard of care, increasing the accessibility for patients worldwide while lowering the economic impact of urology care management. www.micronmed.com

Contacts

Gil Bao

Micron Medical Corporation

info@micronmed.com

888.691.0585

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

212.915.2568

Statements made in this press release that look forward in time or that express beliefs, expectations or hopes regarding future occurrences or anticipated outcomes are forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties such as risks associated with product development and commercialization efforts, expected timing or results of any clinical trials, ultimate clinical outcome and perceived or actual advantages of the Company’s products, market and physician acceptance of the products, intellectual property protection, and competitive offerings could cause actual events to adversely differ from the expectations indicated in these forward looking statements.