Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,285 in the last 365 days.

Intercept to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

   Investor inquiries:  investors@interceptpharma.com      

   Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com

Source: Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Intercept to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.