OPKO Health to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually on January 11-14, 2021. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and will be presenting on Wednesday, January 13th at 3:40 p.m. Eastern time.



The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and accessible by clicking here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com .

