Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie University in Australia

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced therapeutic medicine for mainstream use, announced that it is sponsoring a study titled: “The neurocognitive effects of low dose psychoactive substances,” at Australia’s Macquarie University



The research, led by Principal Investigator Dr. Vince Polito, Senior Research Fellow at the Department of Cognitive Science at Macquarie University, is the first study of naturalistic microdosing in a lab setting. Previous studies have either relied on surveys of microdosers or have given people who have not microdosed before a single controlled dose. In this study people who already have an established practice of microdosing will come to the lab to complete a cutting-edge battery of measures.

“Our focus of the study is exploring whether microdosing leads to changes in novelty perception or pattern recognition,” said Dr. Polito. “In exploring the experiences of genuine microdosers from multiple angles, looking at behavioural, neuroimaging and biomarker data, we want to discover what actually happens when people microdose ‘in the wild’ and whether we can find objective indicators of some of the benefits that microdosers claim."

The study will also be the first to use Magnetoencephalography, or MEG scans, to identify brain activity, along with planned cognitive and biometric measures, while microdosing.

“This study will further shed light on currently ambiguous effects of microdosing,” said Josh Bartch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mydecine. “Microdosing has a strong following of self-administering users, but actual medical data is currently thin. By applying scientific rigor like this, along with the ongoing work at the Imperial College London, we are helping to build a library of solid data sets that begin to tell us how microdosing works, and how it can be used in future clinical trials for various mental health issues.”

Dr. Polito is a Research Fellow in the Department of Cognitive Science at Macquarie University. His focus is on self representation and developing measures of how our sense of self changes in different contexts, clinical conditions, and altered states of consciousness.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ is a life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing wellbeing. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is progressing a robust R&D pipeline of psychedelic derived therapeutics, novel compounds, therapies, and controlled drug delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, extract, and analyze natural and synthetic psychedelic compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine’s portfolio companies Mydecine Health Sciences™, Mindleap Health™, and NeuroPharm™ position the company at the forefront of disruptive modern medicine.

