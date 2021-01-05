OpGen Subsidiary Curetis and Annar Enter into Unyvero Distribution Partnership for Colombia

Exclusive distribution agreement for initial term of three years



Annar commits to minimum purchase of 10 Unyvero systems during initial term

Annar to seek regulatory clearance for Unyvero products in Colombia



/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md. and HOLZGERLINGEN, Germany, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that its subsidiary Curetis GmbH has entered into a distribution agreement with Annar Health Technologies (“Annar”) for Colombia. Annar, headquartered in Bogotá, is Colombia’s leading diagnostics distributor that is already working with numerous renowned global IVD manufacturers.

Under the distribution agreement, Annar has the exclusive rights to commercialize the Curetis Unyvero A50 instrument system and its full suite of Unyvero infectious disease diagnostic application cartridges in Colombia. The distribution agreement has an initial term of three years and can be extended in one-year increments. In return, Annar has committed to significant minimum purchases of Unyvero instruments and application cartridges over the initial three year term, amounting to a total of at least 10 Unyvero systems plus significant numbers of Unyvero cartridges. Annar is responsible for product registration which is expected to be obtained by the second half of 2021 and has committed to significantly invest in the market introduction of the Unyvero product line in Colombia.

“With a significant number of hospitalized patients suffering from healthcare-associated infections in Colombia, we believe that a rapid and comprehensive detection of the pathogens and their antibiotic resistance markers with Unyvero will help to improve outcomes for patients with severe infections while supporting the antibiotic stewardship efforts that are high on the agenda of our healthcare providers,” said Michael Himmel, CEO of Annar Health Technologies.

“We are very pleased to work with Annar as a highly committed partner in making Unyvero widely available in Colombia,” said Oliver Schacht, PhD, CEO of OpGen. “This partnership strengthens our commercial presence in the Latin American region and is in alignment with our core commercialization strategy to expand our global presence as industry leaders in the molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics space. We anticipate working closely with Annar and the team over the coming months and anticipate the opportunity to explore potential expansion into additional Latin American countries in the years ahead.”

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Gaithersburg, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with subsidiaries Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s product portfolio includes Unyvero, Acuitas AMR Gene Panel and Acuitas® Lighthouse, and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements by OpGen

This press release includes statements regarding OpGen’s subsidiary Curetis’ entry into of an exclusive distribution agreement for its Unyvero products in Colombia. These statements and other statements regarding OpGen’s Unyvero products, their commercialization and launch, future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully, timely and cost-effectively develop, seek and obtain regulatory clearance for and commercialize our product and services offerings, the rate of adoption of our products and services by hospitals and other healthcare providers, the fact that we may not effectively use proceeds from recent financings, including our November 2020 private placement, the realization of expected benefits of our business combination transaction with Curetis GmbH, the success of our commercialization efforts, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations, financial results, and commercialization efforts as well as on capital markets and general economic conditions, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with OpGen's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

OpGen Contact:

Oliver Schacht

CEO

InvestorRelations@opgen.com

Press Contact:

Matthew Bretzius

FischTank Marketing and PR

matt@fischtankpr.com

Investor Contact:

Megan Paul

Edison Group

mpaul@edisongroup.com