Coronavirus - Seychelles: Ministry of Health - New measures effected as COVID-19 cases rise

As of 3rd January 2021, a total of 12 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded bringing the total number of cases to 297 as outlined in the table below:

Categories Cumulative Active Recovered Death Visitors/GOP 96 36 60 0 Foreign Seafarers and crew 128 0 128 0 Seychellois 67 45 22 0 HCW (5SEZ/1lnd) 6 2 4 0 Total 297 83 214 0

All the active cases are in isolation, with two patients in critical condition and two in severe condition. Contact tracing and testing efforts continue and more cases are expected in the coming days.

In a press conference held at State House on January 3, 2020, the Public Health Commissioner Dr Jude Gedeon expressed his concerns at the rapid increase in cases. He outlined new measures that come into effect as of Sunday 3rd January 2021, for the next 10 days.

The new measures are: 1. Closure of Restaurants, except those in hotels and guest houses to serve their resident clients and airside restaurant at the airport 2. Closure of mobile food vans and takeaways except for the provision of bulk orders for delivery or collection by previous arrangements. 3. Suspension of all sporting activities, including watersports, except for individual exercises activities involving members of a household (e.g. jogging, walking, swimming in the sea) 4. Closure of all public swimming pools including hotel swimming pools for shared use. (Personal swimming pool attached to a villa is permitted)

5. Closure of all children’s club in tourism establishments

6. Closure of all retail stores except grocery stores (existing opening hours) and hardware stores (8:00 am to 12:00 noon) 7. Wholesales of groceries by delivery only

Additional measures are: 1. International visitors are not permitted to change establishments during their stay for the next 10 days 2. New arrivals are required to spend 10 days in their establishments 3. All arrivals by sea on pleasure crafts / yacht must apply guidelines but can only come to shore 10 days after last port of call and have negative PCR 4. All GOS offices to work from home as much as possible, unless for essential services 5. Suspension of postal services, 6. All Government employees may be redeployed to essential services 7. All residents in Seychelles are advised against overseas travel. 8. Strict enforcement of social distancing and preventive measures during travel (land, air and sea) 9. Visitors are not allowed to all hospitals 10. Visitors are not allowed to resident homes for the elderly. 11. All workers in construction companies and other large companies should restrict movement between residence and workplaces only 12. Avoid traveling between islands as much as possible

Members of the public are advised to respect and practice these measures to help stop the spread of the virus.