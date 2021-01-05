Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 5 January 2021, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,852,010) deaths (67,928), and recoveries (2,359,506) by region:
Central (76,040 cases; 1,493 deaths; 68,286 recoveries): Burundi (833; 2; 687), Cameroon (26,848; 448; 24,892), CAR (4,963; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,229; 104; 1,724), Congo (7,107; 108; 5,846), DRC (18,152; 599; 14,723), Equatorial Guinea (5,279; 86; 5,143), Gabon (9,605; 66; 9,415), Sao Tome & Principe (1,024; 17; 983)
Eastern (326,542; 6,047; 256,514): Comoros (864; 13; 732), Djibouti (5,846; 61; 5,747), Eritrea (1,363; 3; 694), Ethiopia (125,919; 1,950; 112,610), Kenya (96,908; 1,686; 79,257), Madagascar (17,767; 262; 17,228), Mauritius (527; 10; 496), Rwanda (8,848; 105; 6,816), Seychelles (322; 1; 222), Somalia (4,714; 130; 3,612), South Sudan (3,589; 63; 3,131), Sudan (23,316; 1,468; 13,524), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (36,050; 274; 12,267)
Northern (946,591; 24,924; 793,756): Algeria (101,975; 2,777; 67,999), Egypt (143,464; 7,863; 114,601), Libya (101,975; 1,521; 75,288), Mauritania (14,875; 360; 12,377), Morocco (443,802; 7,538; 414,972), Tunisia (144,796; 4,862; 108,491), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 3; 28)
Southern (1,249,423; 32,140; 1,018,597): Angola (17,684; 408; 11,266), Botswana (15,440; 45; 12,481), Eswatini (10,138; 244; 7,123), Lesotho (3,206; 65; 1,496), Malawi (6,935; 196; 5,718), Mozambique (19,463; 171; 16,828), Namibia (25,386; 218; 21,167), South Africa (1,113,349; 30,011; 911,573), Zambia (21,993; 398; 19,229), Zimbabwe (15,829; 384; 11,716)
Western (250,414; 3,324; 222,353): Benin (3,251, 44; 3,061), Burkina Faso (7,126; 86; 5,300), Cape Verde (11,949; 113; 11,597), Côte d'Ivoire (22,800; 138; 22,145), Gambia (3,800; 124; 3,669), Ghana (55,168; 335; 53,928), Guinea (13,799; 81; 13,186), Guinea-Bissau (2,447; 44; 2,378), Liberia (1,800; 83; 1,406), Mali (7,260; 279; 4,994), Niger (3,465; 110; 1,986), Nigeria (91,351; 1,318; 75,699), Senegal (19,803; 424; 17,615), Sierra Leone (2,673; 76; 1,910), Togo (3,722; 69; 3,479)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).