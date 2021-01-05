Catboats as a Lasting Legacy of New Jersey
Most people usually think of architecture, landmarks, and other works of art as tangible witnesses of history, but William W. Fortenbaugh's From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G uses a unique storyteller to talk about a glorious past: a boat named Ghost. This twenty-eight-foot marvel is called a catboat, which is a single-mast, centerboard boat designed specifically to navigate the shallow waters of Barnegat Bay, New Jersey.
Catboats serve practical purposes, ferrying passengers and carrying cargo, but they can also be used as race boats. Ghost is one example of such boats, and the book chronicles this catboat’s exciting and eventful journey as a race boat that has earned awards and praises throughout the years. While catboats are intended to be simple in construction, Ghost belongs to a league of its own with its delicate woodwork and craftsmanship. Ghost is currently on display at the New Jersey Maritime Museum, but readers can still behold its majesty through the various photos included in the book.
From Beaton’s to Beach Haven also delves into the origins of catboats, revealing New Jersey’s vibrant, undying tradition of sailing and some glimpses of life in the Garden State during certain periods in history. Sailing aficionados and history enthusiasts will find this discussion exhilarating and interesting.
As an avid fan of sailing, William Fortenbaugh has had the pleasure and honor of racing numerous boats, and it is the Barnegat Bay A Cat that he treasures the most. This professor emeritus of Classics at Rutgers University worked with various people, from Ghost’s crew, to builders from David Bealon and Sons, to photographers, in bringing Ghost’s story to life.
