Die Casting Machines Market Projected to Hit $4,978.7 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.9%- Global Industry Analysis 2026
Die casting machine engages in the process of forcing molten metal into reusable metal die under high pressure.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Die Casting Machines Market by Type, Material, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global die casting machines market size was valued at $3,633.6 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $4,978.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.
Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5426
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor in the global die casting machines market, followed by Europe and North America. By type, the hot chamber die casting machine segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and gravity die casting machine is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the its installation in the automotive industry.
In terms of end-user, the transportation segment has secured the highest die casting machines market share in 2018, and mechanical & manufacturing equipment segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period owing to technical innovations, and increase in emphasis on the construction and other industrial sectors, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the key market players in developing economies.
The major players in the market, such as Idra S.r.l, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd, Ube Industries, Ltd, are focused on developing new products to strengthen their presence in the market. Moreover, these companies expand their business by launching innovative products to sustain the intense competition. For instance, in November 2018, Toshiba Machinery launched the new DC-KT Series die casting machines in the Southeast Asia market. The production of this machine was started in the production plant located in Thailand. It features preset function for casting pressure and 2-level injection settings on low speed as well as intensification accumulators for standard configurations.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5426
According to Priyanka Khandelwal, Lead Analyst, Construction and Manufacturing at Allied Market Research, “By type, the gravity die casting machine segment is expected to experience growth in the near future due to expansion of the automotive sector, especially in Asia-Pacific. The market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to new developments in die casting technology. In addition, rise in investments in the construction and machinery industry around the globe are expected to drive the die casting machines market growth. A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the die casting machines.”
Key Players:
The key players profiled in the report include Agrati - AEE Srl, Bühler AG, Dynacast, Idra srl, Italpresse Gauss, Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd, Toyo Machinery & Metal Co.,Ltd., UBE, and Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.
Key Findings of the Study:
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging die casting machines market trends and dynamics.
Depending on type, the hot chamber die casting machine segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and gravity die casting machine segment is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.7% during the forecast period.
By material, the aluminum segment led the market in 2018.
Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
Key market players within the die casting machines market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the die casting machines industry.
The report provides an extensive analysis of the key market trends and its emerging opportunities.
In-depth die casting machines market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.
The global die casting machines market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.
Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5426
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn