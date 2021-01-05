M12 Champagne named Energy Drink Model Franceska Fournier the Most Beautiful Girl in the World

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On New Year’s Day the executives of M12 Champagne named Franceska Fournier the most Beautiful Girl in the World. Franceska Fournier, a well-known energy drink Model was found on Instagram by the M12Empire Committee, which consists of fashion and entertainment industry insiders.

M12Empire publishes the Best Dining List and Most Beautiful List every year since 2013. The best dining list consists of many of the known Michelin 3 Star Restaurants ie: Jean Georges (New York), LeBernardin, Fat Duck (London). M12 Champagne sometimes picks restaurants that are called rule breakers to the rubric. Some of the editors choices have made the list that did not have Michelin 3 Stars such as: Gary Danko (San Francisco), Mr. Chow (Beverly Hills), Jasna Polana (Princeton).

"This year the best dining list will be challenging. We frequent many of these establishments and also read reviews from other well-known lists. Due to the inability to just go sit down we are scanning the world to see who has survived the pandemic," says Richard Victor Mahee (Mahvrick) founder of M12Empire and M12.tv.

In 2013 the editors of M12Empire named Selena Gomez the Most Beautiful Girl in the world. "I believe we were the first to say Selena Gomez was the most beautiful girl in the world. Selena at the time was just 21 years old. Our President knew her management, Jamie Freed, so she was on our radar. Selena was still very involved in Disney related productions at that time," says Fred Fields, General Manager of Production Division at M12.

"This year Franceska Fournier is the number 1 pick for our 2020 Most Beautiful Girl in the World. Kendall Jenner (number 2) and well known notables that made the 2020 list are: Yael Shelbia (number 3), Beyonce Knowles (number 5), Priyanka Chopra (number 9), Blake Lively (number 12), Adriana Lima (number 20), Ania Morton (a former Canadian Downhill Skier, Number 35) Polina Yureyvn (number 92) and Keilah Kang (number 100). Twelve out of one hundred named to the list are Instagram models," says Khaliah Ali, publicist for M12Empire. A notable on the list is Polish model Joanna Polanska (number 88) who was picked for a recent M12 Champagne Ad Campaign. Richard picked her because of her amazing outlook on life and her rare champagne "Golden Eyes".

M12 Most Beautiful Girl in the World's Committee defined "Beauty" on a few factors. 1. Appeal. The nominee has the "IT" factor. A "Star". 2. Health. The nominee's appearance, smile, confident posture. 3. Can the model be a positive "Role Model" to others. 4. We also look at their Charitable Initiatives.

M12 Champagne bottled in Epernay, France gives back to charities around the world through private events. M12 Invitational golf tournament will be played at a private club in Princeton, NJ, May 15, 2021. Over the past eight years M12 Champagne has been the title sponsor for Fashion events at Christies, MIT and one of the most exclusive Post Oscar Events in Hollywood.

About: Richard Victor Mahee, founder of Mahvrick a U.S. based holding company that manages a portfolio of investments that are synergistic to its 20/20 Vision. The portfolio consists of: Resort Real Estate, Internet Television, and wireless ventures.

