Piecing Together Details in the Life of a Catboat
Book showcases downs and lows of a famous New Jersey catboatCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you want to be taken to a visual tour of the life of a catboat? “Ghost,” a catboat with extraordinary racing feats and excellent craftsmanship, takes center stage in From Beaton’s to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost Bh G. A huge source of details about the makings of a great wooden boat, this book banks on a fair amount of pictures and descriptions to capture and sustain the readers’ attention.
Ghost is considered a model of excellence in wooden boat construction, given its extraordinary craftsmanship. The 28-foot wooden catboat belongs to a class of boats unique to the Barnegat Bay in New Jersey, USA. It has won seven consecutive Bay championships from 1994 to 2000.
How Ghost was built—from the making of its patterns, the preparation of the woodshop, to the celebratory launch at the David Beaton & Sons’ rigging dock—was documented in detailed images featured in this book.
Other events in the course of the life of Ghost documents in the book are its first disaster on the race course, its remarkable recovery, and 22 years of nonstop competition. Anyone picking up this book will also learn the details on what made Ghost fast on the race course and what did not work for it during the races. At the end, a view of Ghost’s new home—the New Jersey Maritime Museum—is shown.
Who else could best initiate the writing of a book about Ghost other than William “Bill” Fortenbaugh? Since he was 8 years old, the author has been an avid sailor, racing various boats, including the Barnegat Bay A Cat. He is currently a professor emeritus of classics at Rutgers University. When he retired, he recognized the value of the A Cat and David Beaton & Sons, where Ghost was built.
