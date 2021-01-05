Truepush Sweeps 4 Awards And Comes In Top 10 Push Notification Companies- 2021 List By G2

Truepush awards 2021 by G2

G2 announces Treupush as the recipient of four awards and comes in the Top 10 Push Notification companies, 2021

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truepush announces its inclusion in the Top 10 Push Notifications software by G2, Winter report for 2021. G2 is the largest peer-reviewed platform that ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely, and unbiased reviews from real users.

Truepush has received four awards by G2, which includes

- High Performer Award, Winter 2021

- Easiest To Do Business With Award, Winter 2021

- Easiest Setup Award, Winter 2021

- Easiest Admin awards Award, Winter 2021



This is Truepush’s second time on one of G2′s Top 10 Push Notification software lists. Truepush is the number one leader in the G2 Grid for High Performers, measured by customer satisfaction and market presence.

To rank in the list, G2 includes the push notification software on the following parameters:

- Allow users to send targeted messages to consumers across different platforms like mobile applications, desktop applications, or web browsers.

- Provide better message-targeting options on previous user engagement reports.

-Track campaign performance by providing analytics, offering click-through rates, view rates, and more.

“Truepush is focused on developing affordable solutions for customer re-engagement. Our push notification tool, which is free, is being adopted widely on a global scale, which alleviates hurdles that brands face due to expensive re-engagement tool that exists in the market,” said Manoj Surya, Co-Founder at Truepush.

Truepush is honored to be included in the G2′s list of Top 10 Push Notification Softwares, as it is endorsed by our customers’ voice.

“This isn’t a subjective list based on a few peoples’ opinions,” explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. “With the highest traffic and engagement, the largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list.”

Read reviews directly from Truepush users on G2. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit, https://drift.me/truepush

About Truepush

Truepush is a customer re-engagement platform the offers free push notifications for both web and mobile. From ranking#3 on ProductHunt to acquiring 150% of MoM growth, Truepush has received tremendous applause for its remarkable success.

Truepush is equipped with rich features like RSS-to-push, Audience segmentation, Triggers, Project Duplication, APIs, etc., that are generally paid on other competitive platforms, thus helping brands re-engage with their users for free. Truepush is coming up with WordPress and Shopify plugins soon and plans to expand to mobile notifications too.

This exceptional growth is achieved due to the product’s capability and rockstar customer support. Truepush would be building more advanced tools in the first quarter of 2021 and is soon expected to achieve a milestone of 1 Bn+ notification per day.