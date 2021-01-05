Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily case update as of 4th January 2021
Active cases: 4 New cases: 4 New tests: 570 Total confirmed: 3,806 Recovered: 3,677 (+8) Deaths: 125 (+1)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
