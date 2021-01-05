Lynn Shaw Debuts "Lynn's Warriors" Program on WVOX Radio
Committed to ending human trafficking and sexual exploitation by raising awareness through media and grassroots mobilization, advocacy, education and policy.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynn's Warriors airs every Wednesday 3-4PM ET on New York’s WVOX Radio 1460AM (WVOX App and WVOX.com)
“A child disappears every 40 seconds in the United States. More must be done to protect our children.” [FBI, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children]
Lynn’s passion, commitment and involvement with human trafficking began in early 2016. She represented an author who had written about her horrific experience at the hands of abusive parents and then husband and then the resulting years of her suffering, including the accompanying domestic violence that almost killed her and her children. After becoming immersed in the subject, Lynn’s further research led to investigating more about the horrific and ongoing pandemic of human trafficking as a national and global crisis. The time is now to form an alliance with proven warriors and advocates committed to raising awareness and seeking permanent solutions to this crime against humanity by bringing it to the forefront in the media and educating the public, putting an end once and for all to all forms of human slavery.
‘Lynn's Warriors’ discusses all forms of human trafficking and sexual exploitation occurring in every town, city and rural area in the United States and around the globe. Sex trafficking, forced labor and servitude as well as online safety are among the weekly topics examined in-depth along with resources to help the listener understand how to become their own “Warrior.” The focus is on raising awareness and educating the public about these crimes against humanity with expert guests and individuals, organizations and groups working to eradicate this modern-day slavery happening in our own backyards. “Lynn's Warriors” devotes weekly segments to online resources, websites and facts to provide the tools to be vigilant guardians of our most precious and innocent children.
The subject matter is direct and can be shocking because it’s true.
“Lynn’s Warriors” was formed in September 2020 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to ending human trafficking and sexual exploitation by raising awareness through media and grassroots mobilization, advocacy, education and policy. (lynnswarriors.org)
Lynn Shaw
Lynn's Warriors
+1 646.535.1022
lynn@lynnswarriors.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter