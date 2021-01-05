Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made and Additional Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Knife) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 500 Block of 33rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest and seek the public’s assistance in identifying additional suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 31, 2020, in the 500 block of 33rd Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:19 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

 

On Saturday, January 2, 2021, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

The additional suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/ZdoeSUa_-BA

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

###

 

