StayConnected Health and Wellness Webinar Series | Nebraska Department of Education

August 20, 2020 – Support for the Wellbeing of the Whole Child Jessie Coffey, Nebraska Healthy Schools Program, Nebraska Department of Education

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted that schools and afterschool programs are a key support system within communities across the state and play a critical role in supporting the wellbeing of the whole child.

This week’s StayConnected webinar will highlight the Nebraska Healthy Schools program CDC resources to help staff and students enforce healthy hygiene practices. Resources shared are “plug and play” tools you can use immediately in your program, intended to support your district plans (whatever they may be). The evidence-based materials address multiple audiences and topics to promote a healthy school environment for staff and students as you start the school year.

Nebraska Healthy Schools Program / Back to School Resources Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Schools and Childcare Programs: Plan, Prepare, and Respond