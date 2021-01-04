Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,224 in the last 365 days.

StayConnected Health and Wellness Webinar Series | Nebraska Department of Education

August 20, 2020 – Support for the Wellbeing of the Whole Child Jessie Coffey, Nebraska Healthy Schools Program, Nebraska Department of Education

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted that schools and afterschool programs are a key support system within communities across the state and play a critical role in supporting the wellbeing of the whole child.

This week’s StayConnected webinar will highlight the Nebraska Healthy Schools program CDC resources to help staff and students enforce healthy hygiene practices. Resources shared are “plug and play” tools  you can use immediately in your program, intended to support your district plans (whatever they may be). The evidence-based materials address multiple audiences and topics to promote a healthy school environment for staff and students as you start the school year.

Nebraska Healthy Schools Program / Back to School Resources Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Schools and Childcare Programs: Plan, Prepare, and Respond

You just read:

StayConnected Health and Wellness Webinar Series | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.