Hoover Dam Bridge Daytime Lane Restrictions January 5-6 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making intermittent lane closures along north and southbound Interstate 11 atop the Hoover Dam Bridge from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., January 5 and 6, in Clark County. The temporary lane restrictions are needed for routine structural bridge inspections via drone, which are conducted on a biennial basis. The bridge sidewalks will remain open to visitors.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.