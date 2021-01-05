Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,223 in the last 365 days.

Hoover Dam Bridge Daytime Lane Restrictions January 5-6 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making intermittent lane closures along north and southbound Interstate 11 atop the Hoover Dam Bridge from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., January 5 and 6, in Clark County. The temporary lane restrictions are needed for routine structural bridge inspections via drone, which are conducted on a biennial basis. The bridge sidewalks will remain open to visitors.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

HooverDamBridge

You just read:

Hoover Dam Bridge Daytime Lane Restrictions January 5-6 in Clark County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.